Vietnam confirms two new imported COVID-19 cases, total hits 331
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported two new imported COVID-19 cases on June 8 morning, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 331, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The 330th patient is a 28-year-old Vietnamese woman, hailing from central Ha Tinh province’s Cam Xuyen district, who is working for a company in southern Ho Chi Minh City.
The 331st patient is a 47-year-old Vietnamese woman who lives in HCM City’s District 5. She works in the same company with the 330th patient.
On March 13, the two women left for Mexico from HCM City. Due to the border closure and flight ban, they stayed in Mexico until June 4 and then took a flight to Japan the following day. They returned to Vietnam on June 5 on the flight number VN319. After arriving at Da Nang airport, they were sent to a quarantine camp in central Quang Nam province. They tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on June 7. Both are being treated at Quang Nam General Hospital.
Vietnam has reported no transmissions in the community for 53 straight days. Of the 24 patients being treated at health facilities nationwide, six have tested negative for the virus once and nine have tested negative twice.
As many as 9,088 people are under quarantine or health monitoring, including 72 at hospitals, 7,150 at concentrated quarantine facilities and 1,866 at home or their accommodations./.