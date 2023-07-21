Environment Informal recycling facilities do more harm than good environmentally Although informal recycling facilities play an important part in plastic waste management, their substandard practices are often doing more damage than good to the environment.

Environment Endangered animals released to nature A wildcat (Felis silvestris) and a crested serpent eagle (Spilornis cheela) were released to nature at Bu Gia Map National Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

Environment Another earthquake occurs in Central Highlands district Kon Plong district in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum was struck by a magnitude 3.6 earthquake at noon on July 19, marking the 10th quake hitting the area since July 15.

Environment Over 9 trillion VND needed for protection and exploitation of aquatic resources The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) estimates that it needs about 9.035 trillion VND (382.02 million USD) to carry out the planning on protection and exploitation of aquatic resources for 2021 – 2030, with a vision to 2050.