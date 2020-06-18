Vietnam considers resuming several international flights
The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on June 18 agreed to recommend the Government consider the restoration of a number of international flights to several countries and territories that have basically controlled the pandemic and have multi-faceted cooperation with Vietnam.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam chairs National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control's June 18 meeting (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on June 18 agreed to recommend the Government consider the restoration of a number of international flights to several countries and territories that have basically controlled the pandemic and have multi-faceted cooperation with Vietnam.
It stressed the importance of improving the quality of quick testing and assigned the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) to take measures to trace people with possible contact with coronavirus-positive people.
Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said that although Vietnam has basically controlled the disease, there remains a high risk of it breaking out again.
A second wave is worrying many countries around the world, he added.
To protect the results gained in the fight to date, the steering committee requested tighter management over border gates as well as over people entering the country so as to prevent community transmissions.
Vietnam has now gone 63 consecutive days with no new cases of community transmission of COVID-19, as of 6am on June 18, according to committee.
Total infections remain at 335, of which 195 were imported and quarantined upon arrival. A total of 325 patients, or 97 percent, have recovered and zero deaths been reported./.