Vietnam continues efforts to promote gender equality
The national strategy on gender equality helped to narrow gender gap in different fields during the 2011-2020 period, contributing to the country’s socio-economic development, heard a meeting on August 12.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national strategy on gender equality helped to narrow gender gap in different fields during the 2011-2020 period, contributing to the country’s socio-economic development, heard a meeting on August 12.
The meeting reviewed the implementation of the strategy in the 2011-2020 period and roll out another for the next ten years. It was jointly held by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and the Australian Embassy in Vietnam via teleconference.
MoLISA Deputy Minister Nguyen Thi Ha reviewed outcomes of the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026, with the rate of female NA deputies reaching 30.26 percent, and female representatives at the People’s Councils 30 percent.
The figures have vividly manifested Vietnam’s efforts in ensuring gender equality, the official stressed, adding that the achievements will be a firm foundation for the realisation of the strategy in the next period.
Elisa Fernandez Saenz, Country Representative of UN Women in Vietnam, an agency that has provided technical support in building the 2021-2030 strategy, suggested seriously integrating the strategy’s goals into sectoral and local plans and national target programmes to ensure financial resources for gender equality.
Vietnam also needs targeted investment in changing social norms towards promoting gender equality, which is also the first objective of the 2021-2030 strategy, she added.
Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie pointed out opportunities and challenges to the advancement of women and girls in the next decade, including those regarding Vietnam’s population aging, the Fourth Industrial Revolution and job automation.
The 2021-2030 strategy will continue to address existing problems such as the awareness of women’s leadership capacity and social norms that devalue women, she said.
With six goals and 20 specific targets, the strategy aims to further narrow the gender gap in politics, economy, employment and family, and fight gender-based violence./.