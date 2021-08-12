Society Gov't to roll out 5.2 billion USD COVID-19 relief package The Government is to roll out a 118 trillion VND (5.2 billion USD) COVID-19 relief package by the end of the year, said deputy minister of finance Nguyễn Đức Chi during a government meeting on August 11.

Society Young entrepreneurs' association donates ventilators to COVID-19 affected localities The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs' Association (VYEA) on August 11-12 handed over 20 ventilators, 7,000 COVID-19 quick test kits and other goods worth over 2 billion VND (over 87,800 USD) to authorities of Long An, Dong Nai, Khanh Hoa, Binh Thuan, and Ben Tre provinces, and Da Nang and Can Tho cities in order to support COVID-19 treatment and prevention in the localities.

Society Rain-induced landslide claims three lives in Quang Ninh A landslide triggered by prolonged heavy downpours killed three people and injured another in Ha Long city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on August 12.

Society Vietnam ranks second in number of students in Japan Vietnam has the second largest number of students in Japan, according to the latest statistics from the Japan Student Services Organisation (JASSO).