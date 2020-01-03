Vietnam continues to seek UNESCO’s heritage recognition
Xoe Thai dance is performed by Thai ethnic minority people in Van Chan district, Yen Bai province. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Competent agencies are compiling dossiers for Xoe Thai dance and Cham pottery making art to seek UNESCO’s recognition, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on January 3.
Nguyen Thai Binh, chief of the office and spokesperson of the ministry, said at a regular press conference in Hanoi that last year, the ministry sought the titles of special national relic site for seven relic sites, and national treasure for 24 objects and groups of objects.
It is noteworthy that “Then” practice of Tay, Nung and Thai ethic groups was named in the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in late 2019, he said.
Also in the year, the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism decided to grant the national status to 37 relic sites, and 30 intangible cultural heritage, he said, adding that many relic sites have been upgraded and turned into tourism destinations.
Tran Dinh Thanh, deputy director of the ministry’s Cultural Heritage Department, said Vietnam has 13 UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage, and joint efforts have been made by competent agencies and people of Vietnam to preserve such heritage.
At the press conference, the ministry also touched upon such issues as the granting of movie issuance licences, the equitisation of the Vietnam Feature Film Studio and land clearance for the Formula One (F1) Grand Prix, among others.
The same day, the ministry began to select the top ten culture, sports and tourism events in 2019, with an online survey to last until January 6 at http://sukienvhttdu.bvhtdl.gov.vn./.