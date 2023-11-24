At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) Sen. Lieut. Gen. Trinh Van Quyet hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 24 for a young officer delegation from the Cuban Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces, led by second chief of the ministry's Political Directorate General of Brigade Marcelo Perez.



Quyet spoke highly of bilateral defence cooperation and the results of collaboration between Vietnamese young military officers and their Cuban counterparts in particular over the past years.



He assured the guest that the Vietnamese people and army will always stand side by side with and offer all possible support to Cuba in their capacity, like the way Cuba had previously assisted Vietnam during the most challenging period of the national liberation struggle and construction cause.



Leaders of the VPA’s General Department of Politics always support and create favourable conditions for young officers of both armies to enhance exchange and share experience, making them annual events to contribute to further deepening bilateral defence relationship, he said.



Perez, for his part, wished that young generations of both countries and young officers in particular, would continue inheriting and developing their traditional friendship and special solidarity, thus stepping up fine relations between Vietnamese and Cuban armies in the coming time./.