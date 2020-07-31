At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) - The friendship and sound cooperation exhibited between Vietnam and Cuba in times of hardship, particularly in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, were honoured at a ceremony for the presentation of gifts from Vietnam to Cuba on July 30 in Havana.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Ana Teresita González Fraga said the achievements of the two countries in fighting the pandemic and upholding their solidarity and international cooperation manifest the preeminence of socialism in protecting the health, life, and rights of the people.



She also underlined the mutual aid between the countries during the year they celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties (December 2, 1960-2020), and re-affirmed a wish to further bolster cooperation and diversify economic relations.



Vietnam is Cuba’s leading investor from Asia and Oceania and second largest trade partner.



Vietnamese Charge d’Affaires Do Dinh Truong expressed his gratitude to Cuba for sending medicine and health experts to share their experience in the control of the new strain of the coronavirus and in vaccine research.



He said this is symbolic of the special friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and mutual trust between the two countries and their people./.