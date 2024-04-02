Vietnam cuisine introduced at Francophonie festival in Singapore
Banh mi, bun cha (rice vermicelli with grilled pork and fresh herbs) and nem ran (fried spring roll) were among the Vietnamese delicacies introduced at the Francophonie cuisine festival held in Singapore on March 30.
The event was organised by the Francophonie Alliance in Singapore in collaboration with the embassies of Vietnam, France and several countries who are members of the Francophonie community, in the Southeast Asian country.
Engaging in this year festival affirms Vietnam’s commitment to the Francophonie community. It was also a good opportunity for Vietnam to bring its culinary culture closer to Francophonie member countries./.