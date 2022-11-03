Visitors to the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 100 businesses are showcasing thousands of products at the 7th Vietnam Cycle & Vietnam Sport Show that kicked off in Hanoi on November 3.The exhibition is supported by the Vietnam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. It has been co-organised by the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad) and the Vietnam Automobile, Motorcycle and Bicycle Association (VAMOBA).In his opening remarks, Nguyen Hong Minh, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration, stressed the strong development of the Vietnamese sport sector as reflected through its noted achievements at regional and international tournaments over the past time.More and more enterprises and organisations have embarked on the production and business of sport products and services, he said, adding that the exhibition is expected to create cooperation opportunities for domestic and foreign firms.The event sees the participation of famous brands at home and abroad such as Thong Nhat, Viet Phap, Ronyama, Top Right, Calli, Fuji, Marushi, Rikulau, Cybic, Chevaux, Hanoi Bike, Marin, Sebikes, Emotor Vietnam, T-T, Victoria and H.F.T.Covering an area of 2,500 sq.m, the three-day exhibition features outdoor sports and entertainment, fitness and health care, sports fashion, two-wheelers and accessories, and sports infrastructure.It also includes interactive activities and hands-on experience programmes for visitors, helping sport players access new product trends and models.In 2019, the exhibition welcomed over 6,000 trade visitors from 16 countries and territories; sports product manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers and stores./.