Vietnam, Czech Republic intensify health collaboration
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung (R) and Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech (Photo: VNA)Prague (VNA) - The Czech Republic plans to deliver 250,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 to Vietnam this week, and decides to transfer additional 500,000 doses to the Southeast Asian country, Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech has stated.
Speaking at a working session with Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung on August 20, the minister affirmed his support for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the health field, especially in human resources training and sending Vietnamese nurses to work at medical and nursing facilities of the Czech Republic.
He welcomed the investment project of the International Children's Hospital in Da Nang city and promised to work with medical businesses to consider funding for the Viet - Tiep Friendship Hospital in Hai Phong city.
Ambassador Dung congratulated the Czech Republic on effectively conducting vaccinations and putting the pandemic under control, and thanked the Government for the timely and valuable support in donating vaccines and quick test kits as well as transferring vaccines to Vietnam.
He emphasised that Vietnam wishes to strengthen cooperation with the Czech Republic, focusing on human resource training, medical equipment manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.
The two sides discussed measures to promote bilateral health cooperation, particularly in implementing cooperation in COVID-19 prevention as mentioned during the phone call between the two Prime Ministers on August 9.
The Czech Health Minister expressed his wish to visit Vietnam soon to further strengthen the traditional friendship between the two countries./.