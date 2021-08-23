Health HCM City upgrades information retrieval system on COVID-19 patients The national technology centre for COVID-19 prevention and control, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Departments of Health, and Information and Communications, has upgraded the information retrieval system on COVID-19 patients serving demand from their families.

Health Ministry of Health allows distribution of 30,000 Remdesivir vials The Ministry of Health on August 21 allowed the distribution of 30,000 more vials of the antiviral drug Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients in a number of localities.