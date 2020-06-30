At the event (Photo: Internet)

Prague (VNA) – The Czech - Vietnam Tourism Forum was held in Prague on June 30, as part of activities to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and step up tourism cooperation following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ho Minh Tuan said as bilateral tourism cooperation remains modest compared to potential of both sides, the forum will provide a platform to outline measures and offer attractive tour packages.

In an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency's reporter in the Czech Republic, Director of Foreign Offices and B2B Relations at the Czech Tourism Authority Frantisek Reismuller said Vietnam is part of the Czech Republic's tourism promotion plan in the near future, and there are a lot of opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

Chairman of the Czech-Vietnam Friendship Association Milos Kusy thanked Vietnam for providing medical supplies for the European country during the COVID-19 pandemic, and pledged to do the best to further reinforce bilateral relations, including in tourism.

At the event, tourism officials and travel agencies introduced the potential of each country and answered questions by those wishing to take trips in the near future./.