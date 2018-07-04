The Vietnam national women’s football team (Photo: vietnamnet.vn )

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s national women’s football team thrashed host Indonesia 6-0 in their first match at the 2018 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship on July 3.

The team started the match with its strongest line-up. Huynh Nhu scored the first goal for the Vietnamese team just two minutes after the whistle.

The score was 3-0 for Vietnam in the first half, with two more goals made by Nguyen Van and Hai Yen in the 28th and 41st minute, respectively.

In the second half of the match, Indonesia was unable to push the ball towards the Vietnam side while Vietnam showed no sign of slowing its attack. The Vietnamese women had the fourth goal in the 48th minute scored by Thai Thao.

Four minutes later, Huynh Nhu scored her second goal and Tuyet Dung’s goal in the 63rd minute settled the match at 6-0 for Vietnam, the champion of the 29th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 29).

With this result, Vietnam took the top spot in Group B. In earlier matches of Group B, host Indonesia was held to a scoreless draw by Singapore, while Myanmar thrashed the Philippines 4-0.



Vietnam is due to face Singapore at 4:00pm on July 5.



The AFF event is taking place in Indonesia from June 30 to July 13. Vietnam is in Group B alongside Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and the host Indonesia. Group A features Thailand, Australia, Malaysia, Cambodia and Timor Leste.-VNA