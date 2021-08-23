Vietnam deploys forces to deal with Covid-19 outbreaks in HCM City
-
Officers and soldiers of the Department of Administrative Management and Social Order under the Ministry of Public Security at a ceremony before leaving for Ho Chi Minh City to help it deal with Covid-19 outbreaks. (Photo: VNA)
-
Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s current pandemic hotspot, intensifies COVID-19 prevention and control measures beginning on August 23. The move aims at realising the goal that the pandemic be put under control before September 15. In the photo: Soldiers of Division 5, Military Zone 7 at a ceremony before departing for Ho Chi Minh City to help it fight Covid-19. (Photo: VNA)
-
Under a document that was issued by the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Prime Mininister’s Directive 16 must be strictly implemented in the city. Accordingly, residents are urged to “stay where they are.” The city will seriously implement “thorough isolation between people, families, wards, and communes”. In the photo: Soldiers of Division 5, Military Zone 7, at a ceremony before departing for Ho Chi Minh City to help it deal with Covid-19 outbreaks. (Photo: VNA)
-
Special working groups will be set up at wards or places identified as high-risk and extremely high-risk zones. The groups will inspect and call on people to observe social distancing measures and maintain green zones. In the photo: Division 5, Military Zone 7, holds a ceremony to deploy forces to deal with Covid-19 outbreaks in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Ministry of Health on August 22 reported 11,214 new COVID-19 infections in Vietnam, including 4,193 cases in Ho Chi Minh City and 3,795 cases in Binh Duong province. In the photo: Soldiers of Division 5, Military Zone 7, at a ceremony before departing for Ho Chi Minh City to help it deal with Covid-19 outbreaks. (Photo: VNA)