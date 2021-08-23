Vietnam deploys forces to deal with Covid-19 outbreaks in HCM City

Under a document that was issued by the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Prime Mininister’s Directive 16 must be strictly implemented in the city. Accordingly, residents are urged to “stay where they are.” The city will seriously implement “thorough isolation between people, families, wards, and communes”. In the photo: Soldiers of Division 5, Military Zone 7, at a ceremony before departing for Ho Chi Minh City to help it deal with Covid-19 outbreaks. (Photo: VNA)