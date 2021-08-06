Health Saudi Arabia presents aid package to support Vietnam's COVID-19 fight The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has given a 500,000-USD medical aid package to Vietnam to support the country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health WHO committed to assisting Vietnam in COVID-19 response World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Vietnam Dr. Kidong Park has reaffirmed that WHO stands ready to accompany the Government of Vietnam in COVID-19 response as well as provide Vietnamese health workers with professional training and instructions on how to prevent themselves from contracting the coronavirus disease.

Health Ministry asks for acceleration of quick COVID-19 testing for drivers The Ministry of Transport has directed its Department of Health to speed up rapid testing for drivers in localities across the country using 100,000 COVID-19 quick test kits allocated by the Government, according to Deputy Minister of Transport Le Dinh Tho.