Health COVID-19: Vietnam reports 2,855 new cases on May 10 A total 2,855 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 9 to 4pm May 10, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam receives 7.2 million vaccine doses for paediatric use from Australia A ceremony to hand over more than 7.2 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for paediatric use presented by Australia was held in Hanoi on May 10.

Health Vietnam reports 2,175 new COVID-19 cases on May 9 A total of 2,175 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam in the past 24 hours to 4pm on May 9, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam logs 2,269 new COVID-19 cases on May 8 A total of 2,269 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam in the past 24 hours to 4pm on May 8, according to the Ministry of Health.