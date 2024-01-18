Culture - Sports Chen Kieu - A unique pagoda of the Khmer people Located along National Highway No 1, about 10km from Soc Trang city in Soc Trang province, Chen Kieu (also known as Sro Loun Pagoda or Sa Lon Pagoda) in Dai Tam commune, My Xuyen district, stands out as a prominent Khmer pagoda in the Hau River region. What sets it apart is its distinctive decorative technique, using porcelain bowls and plates affixed to walls.

Culture - Sports Vietnam enters regional tennis championship finals Vietnamese players Le Tien Anh and Vu Tuan Phong have qualified for the Asian tennis championship finals in India in April after winning the championship at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Asia 14 & Under Development Championship 2024 Regional qualifying – South, Southeast and East Asia.

Culture - Sports Women’s volleyball, shooting teams win big at Victory Cup With outstanding performance in 2023, the Vietnamese women’s volleyball and shooting teams scored triumphs at the Victory Cup Gala for the best players and coaches of the year, which was held by the Sports Authority of Vietnam, Vietnam Cable Television and Vietcontent in Hanoi on January 16.