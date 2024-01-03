Travel HCM City expects strong tourism growth in 2024 Ho Chi Minh City expects strong tourism growth in 2024 following its encouraging outcomes in 2023, said Director of the municipal Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.

Travel UNESCO-recognised heritage sites spur tourism in north central provinces The north central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Quang Binh and Thua Thien-Hue are home to three out of nine UNESCO-recognised world natural and cultural heritages, which present a substantial foundation for them to design unique and distinctive tourism products that appeal to both domestic and foreign tourists.

Travel Number of tourists fails to meet expectations during New Year holiday It is estimated that Vietnam's tourism sector served about 3.2 million tourists during the New Year holidays from December 30, 2023 to January 1, 2024, up 6.6% year on year, but the overall number of visitors fell short of expectations.

Travel Cruise ship brings over 2,000 foreign tourists to Da Nang The cruise ship Westerdam brought over 2,000 tourists and 781 crew members, mostly from the Netherlands, docked at Tien Sa Port in the central city of Da Nang on January 2.