Vietnam - development model for regional countries: Thai top legislator
President of the National Assembly of Thailand Chuan Leekpai has described Vietnam as a development model for regional countries.
Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh (L) and Chairman of the National Assembly of Thailand Chuan Leekpai (R). Photo: VNAHanoi (VNA) - President of the National Assembly of Thailand Chuan Leekpai has described Vietnam as a development model for regional countries.
According to the Thai NA President, Vietnam, in only a short time, has risen to become a world leading exporter of rice, coffee, with stable economic growth and increasing per-capita GDP.
At a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh on March 18, Chuan Leekpai expressed his delight at warm sentiments that leaders and people of the two countries have given to each other.
He welcomed Ambassador Thanh to take the position, pledging that he and the Thai parliament always give support to the Vietnamese Embassy, and are willing to work closely with the embassy to promote the relations between the two countries.
The host highlighted the development of the long-standing and close ties between the two countries in all fields and through all channels, including the parliamentary channel. The Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group is the group with highest number of members currently, he noted.
In terms of economy, Vietnam and Thailand are big partners of each other in both trade and investment, he said, adding that the two sides can learn from each other and help each other to develop.
He thanked Vietnam for creating favourable conditions for Thai farm produce to enter China through Vietam’s border gates.
He hailed performance of the Vietnamese community in integrating into the host society and become an important factor contributing to the development of ties between the two countries.
For his part, Ambassador Thanh underlined the important contributions by the Thai NA President to the growth of the Vietnam-Thailand partnership over the years.
Briefing the host on the sound development of the bilateral partnership between the two countries recently, he underlined that the online talks between the top legislators of the two countries in last August was an important event showing the close ties between the two parliaments and the two countries despite COVID-19.
He affirmed that the Vietnamese Embassy will continue to actively realise the outcomes of the talks, thus promoting the partnership between the two countries. He suggested that the two sides resume visits by leaders of the two parliaments to each other country as well as exchanges among committees and parliamentarians' groups of the two parliaments./.