Illustrative photo (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed Decision No. 1117/QD-TTg approving a programme to develop open educational resources for higher education.

Under the programme, in the 2023-2026 period, a portal of open educational resources will be built and put into operation, providing learning, teaching, and research materials for learners, officials, lecturers of higher education institutions, and those who need to update higher education knowledge.

By 2026, over 40% of higher education institutions in the country will participate in building and developing open educational resources. Over 20% of higher education majors have textbooks, teaching, and learning materials posted on the portal. Over 300 textbooks, teaching, and learning materials in higher education will be posted to the portal.

Regarding exploitation and use of the resources, the programme aims to have at least 50% of higher education institutions access and use the resources, and over 50% of officials and lecturers of higher education institutions access and use the resources for their teaching and research. In addition, over 50% of learners studying in higher education institutions will access and use the resources for their learning and research.

The programme also sets the task of completing the system of legal documents regulating the development, exploitation, and use of open educational resources.

Educational institutions are called on to develop databases and connect the databases to the national portal on open educational resources./.