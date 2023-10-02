Sci-Tech Vietnam's prospects on deeper participation in global chip supply chain Vietnam aims to become a leading country in ASEAN and East Asia in chip production, with deeper participation in the global production and supply chain by 2030, according to an expert.

Sci-Tech Forum discusses digital, green transformation for sustainable development A forum discussing digital and green transformation for sustainable development was hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology in the northern province of Quang Ninh on September 30 in the framework of the Techconnect and Innovation Vietnam 2023.

Sci-Tech Techconnect and Innovation Vietnam 2023 kicks off in Quang Ninh The Techconnect and Innovation Vietnam 2023 was launched in Ha Long city, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on September 29, drawingnearly 1,000 delegates from businesses and experts inside and outside the country.

Sci-Tech Vietnam looks to attract foreign high-tech "eagles" The upgrade of the Vietnam-US bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has opened up strategic opportunities for Vietnam to lure more high-quality investment inflows in terms of innovation and high technology, said Vu Quoc Huy, Director of the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MoPI).