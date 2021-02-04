Health Localities must be faster in COVID-19 combat: minister Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has asked localities to change their tactic and act faster in the prevention and control of COVID-19 as the pandemic is developing complicatedly in a different way from before.

Health Vietnam logs nine new COVID-19 infections on February 3 Vietnam documented nine locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections, and no imported cases in the past 12 hours as of 6am on February 3, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Quang Ninh residents required to fill in health declarations from February 3 All residents in the northern province of Quang Ninh will be required to complete a health declaration from February 3 amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Thirty one cases of COVID-19 detected on February 2 Thirty one cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 12 hours to 6pm on February 2, with only one imported, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.