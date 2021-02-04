Vietnam documents 37 new COVID-19 infections on February 4
Medical staff is taking specimen for COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)
Ha Noi (VNA) – Vietnam logged 37 locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections in the northern province of Hai Duong province in the past 12 hours as of 6am on February 4, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
All of the new cases are workers at an industrial park in Chi Linh city, the largest COVID-19 hotspot in the country. The infections were detected following mass testing of people related to the cluster.
They tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 while in quarantine.
The country has registered 1,948 COVID-19 cases so far. Of the total, 1,059 were locally-transmitted cases.
According to the Treatment Sub-committee under National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, 1,461 COVID-19 patients have recovered. Among the patients still under treatment, three have tested negative for the virus once, seven twice, and two thrice. Thirty- five died from complications related to the disease.
There are 48,829 people who had close contact with confirmed cases or coming from the pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present, including 378 at hospitals, 22,610 at other quarantine sites, and 25,841 at home./.