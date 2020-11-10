Vietnam documents one imported COVID-19 case on November 10
Vietnam recorded one imported case of coronavirus disease within the past 12 hours as of 6 am on November 10, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
At a quarantine site (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded one imported case of coronavirus disease within the past 12 hours as of 6 am on November 10, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The country’s latest patient is a 41-year-old woman returning from Angola on October 19. Her flight VN8 landed at Van Don International Airport, and she was quarantined in northern Bac Ninh province. Her third test came positive for the novel coronavirus on November 9.
At present, she is receiving treatment at Bac Ninh General Hospital.
Earlier, 17 other passengers on the same flight were also found to be contracted with the virus.
Vietnam has documented 1,216 SARS-CoV-2 infections so far. Of the total 691 were infected with the virus domestically, including 551 linked with Da Nang city since the latest wave began there on July 25.
As many as 1,087 patients have recovered and 35 died from complications related to the disease. Most of the fatalities were the elderly with serious underlying health conditions.
Among the patients still under treatment, 19 have tested negative for the virus once, 11 twice, and nine thrice. Currently, there is no patient in critical conditions.
There are 15,429 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit region under quarantine at present.
According to the Ministry of Health, the outbreak has been put under control. However, as the coronavirus may get worse during the winter-spring season, the ministry recommends people to continue wearing face masks and washing hands with sanitiser regularly./.