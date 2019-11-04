Vietnam dominates ASEAN Chess Championships 2019
Vietnam won 14 medals, including four golds, four silvers and six bronzes, at the ASEAN Chess Championships 2019 which closed in northern Bac Giang province on November 3.
Vo Thi Kim Phung takes the gold medal in the women's standard chess event. (Source: VNA)
Bac Giang (VNA) - Vietnam won 14 medals, including four golds, four silvers and six bronzes, at the ASEAN Chess Championships 2019 which closed in northern Bac Giang province on November 3.
Vo Thi Kim Phung topped the women's standard chess, Le Tuan Minh won in the men's rapid chess, Hoang Thi Bao Tram triumphed in the women's rapid chess and Do Hoang Minh Tho won the women's blitz.
Two other gold medals of the tournament went to Besamina Paulo of the Philippines in the men's standard and blitz categories.
Vietnam’s silver medals were bagged by Duong The Anh in the men’s standard; Nguyen Thi Thanh An in the women’s standard; Le Minh Hoang in the men’s blitz; and Vo Thi Kim Phung in the women’s blitz.
The six bronze medalists were Dang Hoang Son in the men’s standard; Bach Ngoc Thuy Duong in the women’s standard; Duong The Anh in the men’s rapid; Nguyen Hong Anh in the women’s rapid; Dang Hoang Son in the men’s blitz and Hoang Thi Bao Tram in the women’s blitz.
The championships, which ran from October 25 to November 3, attracted about 50 athletes from Laos, Myanmar, Indonesia, the Philippines and host Vietnam./.