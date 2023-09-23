Politics NA Chairman’s visit to open up new chapter in Vietnam-Bulgaria ties: Ambassador National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Bulgaria from September 23-26 will open up a new chapter in the traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation between the two countries in general and the two parliaments in particular, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Do Hoang Long has said.

Politics Vietnamese FM meets with Iranian, Mexican counterparts in New York Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son had separate meetings with his Iranian and Mexican counterparts in New York on September 22 on the sidelines of the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Politics Vietnam, Saudi Arabia intensify relations Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc has expressed his hope for stronger Vietnam-Saudi Arabia cooperative ties in the fields of diplomacy, economy, trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges, among others for mutual benefits as well as for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world.

Politics NA Chairman meets with Vietnamese community in Bangladesh National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Bangladesh on September 22 within the framework of his official visit to the South Asian country.