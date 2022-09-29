Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Laos step up people-to-people exchanges Vietnam and Laos exchanged experience in people friendship activities at a conference in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Tri on September 28.

Politics NA Chairman receives First Vice President of Thai Senate National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for visiting First Vice President of the Thai Senate General Singsuk Singpai and a delegation of the Senate Standing Committee on the Independent Organs under the Constitution of Thailand in Hanoi on September 28.

Politics President concludes trip to Japan for former PM Abe Shinzo's funeral President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation landed in Hanoi on September 28 afternoon, concluding their trip to Japan to attend the State funeral for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.