VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga receives Ambassador of El Salvador Ruben Omar Orozco Burgo. (Photo courtesy of VUFO

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) expects to coordinate with the Embassy of El Salvador in Vietnam in implementing exchange activities to cultivate friendship and effective cooperation between the people of the two nations, VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga said on May 31.



While receiving Ambassador of El Salvador Ruben Omar Orozco Burgo in Hanoi, Nga congratulated the guest on being appointed as Ambassador of El Salvador to Vietnam, hoping that he will actively contribute to promoting the friendship between the two peoples.

Nga also said Vietnam and El Salvador are geographically far away but share a good friendship. Vietnam thanked the people of El Salvador for their support for its past struggle for national independence, freedom, and reunification as well as national construction and development today.

She expressed her wish that the VUFO and the Committee in Solidarity with the People of El Salvador will serve as a bridge linking the two nations' organisations and businesses.

Ambassador Ruben Omar Orozco Burgo said that the opening of the Embassy of El Salvador in Hanoi on February 15, 2023 is an important milestone in the relations between the two countries.

The diplomat believed that ties with Vietnam are the foundation for El Salvador to strengthen exchanges with countries in Southeast Asia, adding that his country will support Vietnam to expand its market in Central America.

He said that El Salvador wishes to learn from Vietnam's experience and cooperate with the country in economic development. citing the two countries can join hands in boosting coffee exports.

Vietnam and El Salvador established diplomatic relations on January 16, 2010. The two countries have many strengths and potential that can complement each other, especially in agriculture, fisheries, science and technology, and telecommunications. In 2022, two-way trade reached nearly 116.9 million USD.



The two sides have maintained coordination and mutual support at international organisations, especially at the United Nations./.