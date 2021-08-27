Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva, casts a ballot at the congress. (Photo: mic.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam was elected as a member of the Postal Operations Council (POC) of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for the 2022-2025 term at the 27th UPU Congress which was held in both in-person and online formats in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast, from August 9-27.

This is the first time Vietnam has run for the position. At the Congress, countries elected a total of 40 members of the POC.



Vietnam's candidacy for the POC affirmed its willingness to participate and contribute to promoting multilateral cooperation in issues of common concern of the international community.



The country's election to the POC demonstrated its increasing role and position in the international arena. It also reflected the great efforts of the Vietnamese postal sector which has actively contributed to the UPU's activities for many years, creating high prestige and trust in member countries.



This will also create a chance for Vietnam to expand bilateral cooperation with UPU member countries, as well as cooperation activities to improve the quality of infrastructure, services, and postal network in the future.



The UPU was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bern, the capital of Switzerland. It currently has 192 member countries.



Its goal is to help secure a global network of state-of-the-art postal products and services. The UPU Congress is the highest body of the union, convened every four years with the main content being to shape the future of the postal sector, review and approve the world postal strategy and plan for next years.



The POC is one of the four organs of the UPU, along with the Congress, the Council of Administration, and the International Bureau. The POC’s task is considering commercial, economic and operational aspects of the world postal service and making recommendations on the standard of technological and operational processes./.