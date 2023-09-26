Vietnam eliminated from men's football at ASIAD 19
Vietnam men's football team have been eliminated from the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) in China following a 1-3 loss to Saudi Arabia in the final match of Group B.
Vietnam faced tough opponents in Saudi Arabia in the final match of Group B at the Asian Games (Photo: VFF)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam men's football team have been eliminated from the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) in China following a 1-3 loss to Saudi Arabia in the final match of Group B.
Vietnam faced a tough challenge and were on the back foot from the off, with Saudi launching attack after attack to pile the pressure on Quan Van Chuan's goal.
Despite holding their ground well in the initial 15 minutes, the Vietnamese defence eventually left ample space for Saudi Arabia to exploit. Saudi Arabia created several good opportunities, but goalkeeper Chuan performed admirably, making crucial saves.
In the 43rd minute, Al Yami scored the opening goal with a header that beat keeper Chuan. With the lead secured, Saudi Arabia continued to dominate the match and maintained an offensive approach.
In the 87th minute, Mohammed Maran doubled Saudi Arabia's lead, and shortly after, Zakaria Hawsawi broke the offside trap and calmly scored, extending the lead to 3-0.
During the injury time, Vietnam managed a consolation goal when Mohammed Waheeb Saleh Abu Al Shamat turned the ball into his own net.
This defeat marked the end of Vietnam’s journey in the Asian Games. The Vietnamese Olympic team failed to progress past the group stage, and coach Hoang Anh Tuan took responsibility for the outcome.
"As the head coach, I accept accountability for the failure," Tuan said.
"It is evident that, at this stage, apart from the coaching staff's role, the quality of our young players still falls short compared to top teams on the continent, such as Iran and Saudi Arabia.”
"In order for Vietnamese football to make significant strides, we must continue to place trust in young players and be prepared to shoulder responsibility when results do not meet expectations. I extend my gratitude to fans nationwide."/.