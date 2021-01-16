Business Vietnamese food producers should embrace changing trends to survive: experts Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Industry and Trade held a conference on January 14 to review the activities and performance of the food and foodstuff sector in 2020 and consider plans for the new year.

Business 3.6 trillion VND to be invested in Tay Ninh port cluster The People’s Committee of the southern province of Tay Ninh has approved the investment policy for a port cluster project costing over 3.6 trillion VND (156.07 million USD) in Trang Bang district’s Hung Thuan commune.

Business RCEP to help farm produce expand presence in global markets The recently-signed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement will create opportunities for Vietnam’s agricultural products to extend their reach in the region and the world, experts have said.