Germany's website dw.com has published an article describing Vietnam as one of the most popular destinations in Southeast Asia for its diverse landscapes, beaches, mountainous rice terraces and bustling cities.

The article cited a report by Google Destination Insights, which assessed that Vietnam was the 7th most searched destination from March to June this year, and the only country in Southeast Asia in the top 20.

It also quoted a tourism manager and an analyst saying that, the boost of travelers visiting Vietnam is coming mainly from Chinese, Indian and Korean tourists. The use of social media and the influence of large travel groups have also helped promote Vietnam's international popularity, and that the visa changes will boost Vietnam’s tourism sector.

One of Vietnam's selling points is that it's a lesser-known destination, and it offers both tourism and business opportunities, they added./.

VNA