Business Electronics leads HCM City industrial revival Electronics production in HCM City increased sharply in the first two months of the year thanks to efforts to stabilise export markets and foster manufacturing, according to the city Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Permanent Cabinet members talk removal of ports along Sai Son River Permanent members of the Government on March 15 looked at the removal of ports along the Sai Gon River and Ba Son Shipyard in Ho Chi Minh City, in line with the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 46/2010/QD-TTg.

Business Vietnam speeds up development of supporting industries The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will pay greater attention this year to the implementation of projects manufacturing products in supporting industries, as many opportunities have appeared for Vietnam to bolster production and exports.

Business Ministry explains cuts to capacity of renewable power plants Low power demand coupled with oversupply of electricity at times have forced authorities to cut the capacity of renewable energy plants in order to avoid overwhelming the national grid, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).