Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh (centre) during the online talks. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh held an online conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on March 30.

The two officials shared the view that the Vietnam – US comprehensive partnership is growing strongly in all areas, bringing practical benefits to the people of both countries and making positive contributions to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in Asia-Pacific and the world.



They agreed to enhance cooperation in order to further deepen bilateral ties on the basis of respecting each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, political regime and mutual benefits.

Minh welcomed the commitments of the administration of President Joe Biden and its move to promote global efforts to cope with climate change, including the US’s re-entry to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

As one of the countries hardest hit by climate change, Vietnam, with a strong policy and high political determination, has been and will support international commitments and work closely with other nations to deal with challenges related to climate change, including boosting ties with the US, he said.

Kerry affirmed that the US continues treasuring its comprehensive partnership with Vietnam, and will enhance cooperation with and assist developing nations, including Vietnam, in coping with climate change./.