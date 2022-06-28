Society Initiative to protect food systems in Asian mega delta launched in Can Tho The “Securing the Food Systems of Asian Mega-Deltas for Climate and Livelihood Resilience” Initiative (AMD) was launched at a conference in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 28.

Videos Over 70% of Vietnamese population use internet The rate of internet users in Vietnam has increased to 70.3% of the population over the last two decades, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Society RoK shares experience in managing residence registration with Vietnam A delegation of the Ministry of Public Security led by Director of the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order To Van Hue is on a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) to learn from the country’s experience in managing residence registration.

Society Over 5,800 people join second week of history quiz on Vietnam-Laos ties A total of 5,801 people, including 26 foreigners, participated in the second week of an online quiz on the history of Vietnam-Laos special relations from 4pm on June 20 to 3pm on June 27.