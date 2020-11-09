Politics HCM City get-together marks Cambodian Independence Day The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together on November 9 to mark Cambodia’s 67th Independence Day.

Politics Finance Minister questioned at NA sitting Finance Minister Dinh Tien Dung was grilled about finance and budget-related issues within his remit during the 14th National Assembly’s 10th sitting on November 9.

Politics Greetings extended to Cambodia on 67th Independence Day Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 9 extended their respective greetings to Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate Say Chhum, and President of the National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day (November 9, 1953-2020).

Politics Cyberspace code of conduct to be in place by year’s-end: Minister A code of conduct for cyberspace is to be promulgated by the end of this year, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has said.