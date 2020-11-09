Vietnam ensures absolute security for 37th ASEAN Summit: Official
Work to ensure security and health at the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings has been implemented in a comprehensive and urgent manner, according to Chief of the Office at the Ministry of Public Security Maj. Gen. To An Xo.
Chief of the Office at the Ministry of Public Security Maj. Gen. To An Xo. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Work to ensure security and health at the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings has been implemented in a comprehensive and urgent manner, according to Chief of the Office at the Ministry of Public Security Maj. Gen. To An Xo.
In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Xo, who is also deputy head of the standing board of the Sub-committee for Security and Health under the National ASEAN 2020 Committee, said the police force has closely coordinated with ministries and sectors to actively participate in proposing initiatives and implementing priorities and plans set out for ASEAN Year 2020.
It has also worked with authorities in partner countries to control and prevent international terrorism and suspected international terrorists and handle those in reactionary exile organisations to thwart the sabortage intentions of reactionary organisations during conferences and events, Xo stressed.
At the same time, many efforts to suppress crime and destroy criminal gangs have been made, he said, adding that attention has been paid to preventing foreigners from entering Vietnam illegally, strengthening State management over fire prevention and fighting, and ensuring traffic order and safety.
Tens of thousands of officers and soldiers have been mobilised to ensure security at all events, he noted.
Security at about 200 of the Senior Officials Meetings (SOM) of ASEAN, 40 ministerial conferences, the 36th ASEAN Summit, and the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) was absolutely guaranteed, he went on.
The work of ensuring security and health at the 37th ASEAN Summit has been carefully and responsibly prepared by the Sub-Committee for Security and Health since the beginning of 2020, he said, noting that this will be a key task throughout November.
The Ministry of Public Security has directed cyber security and technical units and especially the Hanoi Police to strictly implement instructions from the Prime Minister and the National ASEAN 2020 Committee, proactively made and implemented plans and arrangements, and assigned specific forces to ensure security and health at 36 events and meetings within the framework of the Summit, he said.
The task has been implemented comprehensively and urgently, ensuring readiness for the organisation of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related events, especially the opening and closing ceremonies, plenary sessions, and ministerial meetings, he affirmed./.