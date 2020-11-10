ASEAN ASEAN economic ministers hold online troika dialogue with Switzerland The ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Troika Open-ended Dialogue with Switzerland Trade Minister was held online on November 10 within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

ASEAN Infographic Drivers of future consumption in ASEAN ASEAN is the world’s third most populous economy and is projected to become the fourth largest economy by 2030. By then, domestic consumption, which powers roughly around 60 percent of ASEAN’s gross domestic product (GDP) today, is expected to double to 4 trillion USD.

World ASEAN-Japan Centre leader hails Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship Secretary General of the ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) Masataka Fujita has appreciated continued efforts by the Vietnamese Government in holding the good ASEAN chairmanship in 2020, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN ASEAN moves firmly, collectively ahead: FM Pham Binh Minh ASEAN has continued to move firmly and collectively towards the goal of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, while dealing with emerging challenges, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said on November 10.