Health No COVID-19 case recorded on November 14 morning Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 case over the past 12 hours, keeping the national tally at 1,256 as of 6am on November 14, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam reports three new imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded three new imported COVID-19 cases on November 13 afternoon, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,256.