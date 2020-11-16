Vietnam enters 75th day free of COVID-19 community infections
As of 6am on November 16, Vietnam went through 75 consecutive days without COVID-19 infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
A person receives personal belongings at a quarantine site (Photo: VNA)
No new cases were recorded in the past 12 hours, leaving the national tally at 1,281. Of the cases, 691 were locally infected. As many as 1,103 patients have recovered, and the fatalities stood at 35.
Among those still under treatment, 14 tested negative once for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, 12 twice and 13 thrice. No patients were in critical conditions.
A total of 15,549 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returning from pandemic-hit areas are under health monitoring nationwide.
In order to live safely with the COVID-19 pandemic in the ‘new normal’, the Ministry of Health recommended people to continue serious following its 5K message, namely Khau trang (facemask) – Khu khuan (disinfection) – Khoang cach (distance) – Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration)./.