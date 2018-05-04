The Airbus A380 aircraft of Emirates Airline (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has agreed with the Ministry of Finance’s proposal to exempt tax on imported goods of Emirates Airline.



Hue assigned the Ministry of Finance to implement the proposal and has instructed the customs forces to supervise and closely control the import and use of duty-free goods of the airline to ensure that they are used for right purposes and in line with the law.



Under the direction of the Deputy PM, the import and use of duty-free goods by Emirates must be for the right purposes as described in Article 6 of the Agreement on Air Transport, signed between the Governments of Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.



It is the fifth airline to receive exemption from import tax. Previously, the Deputy PM had agree to exempt the tax for imported goods of Hong Kong Dragon, Cathay Pacific Airways, Federal Express Corporation and Japan Airlines.-VNA