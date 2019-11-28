Business Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2019 to open in Hanoi next month The 26th Vietnam International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo) will take place from December 5-7 in Hanoi, attracting 180 domestic and foreign exhibitors.

Health Vietnam responds to World Antibiotic Awareness Week The Health Ministry, along with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Vietnam Medical Association, held a meeting in Hanoi on November 11 to respond to the World Antibiotic Awareness Week (November 18-24).

Health First hospital in HCM City meets breastfeeding practice standards The Maternal and Child Health Department under the Ministry of Health and the Alive and Thrive Programme on November 20 presented the certificate of hospital with excellent breastfeeding practice to Hung Vuong Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

Health HCM City cracks down on health insurance frauds Ho Chi Minh City's agencies are increasing inspections of healthcare facilities that abuse the health insurance fund by prescribing needless tests and overcharging.