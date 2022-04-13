This year’s trade fair takes place in person at Hanoi International Exhibition Centre from April 13 – 16 while the virtual fair will run in a month, from April 13 to May 13, enabling foreign exhibitors to join remotely.



On display are products divided in four sections – national and export brands, machinery for supporting industries, digital technology and e-commerce, and food and beverage.



The trade fair features 380 pavilions run by some 410 exhibitors, including those from 15 foreign countries and territories.



A number of forums, conferences and workshops by sector and market will be held on the sidelines of the event to help local enterprises gain broader access to both domestic and foreign partners.



With its 30-year history, Vietnam Expo has become one of the largest trade promotion events in Vietnam./.

VNA