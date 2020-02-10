Vietnam eyes 20 berths at 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Vietnam has set itself a target of 20 berths at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, said the Vietnam Sports Administration on February 10.
Swimmer Vu Huy Hoang, the first Vietnamese athlete to book his participation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has set itself a target of 20 berths at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, said the Vietnam Sports Administration on February 10.
At present, athletes with high chances to win tickets to the Games include weightlifters Thach Kim Tuan and Hoang Thi Duyen.
At the 2020 Weightlifting World Cup in Rome last month, Tuan earned three golds in the men’s 61kg, thus strengthening his position among Asia’s top eight and his bid for an Olympic berth. Meanwhile, Duyen won three golds in the women’s 59kg.
Until June, Vietnamese athletes will compete at international tournaments to earn ranking points in the hope for qualification for the Games, particularly those in women’s football, athletics, shooting, taekwondo and karatedo.
In 2019, four Vietnamese successfully booked their participation at the Tokyo Olympic Games, including swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang, gymnast Le Thanh Tung and archers Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu.
As many as 23 Vietnamese athletes competed at the previous Olympic Games in Brazil, in which marksman Hoang Xuan Vinh brought home one gold and one silver./.
At present, athletes with high chances to win tickets to the Games include weightlifters Thach Kim Tuan and Hoang Thi Duyen.
At the 2020 Weightlifting World Cup in Rome last month, Tuan earned three golds in the men’s 61kg, thus strengthening his position among Asia’s top eight and his bid for an Olympic berth. Meanwhile, Duyen won three golds in the women’s 59kg.
Until June, Vietnamese athletes will compete at international tournaments to earn ranking points in the hope for qualification for the Games, particularly those in women’s football, athletics, shooting, taekwondo and karatedo.
In 2019, four Vietnamese successfully booked their participation at the Tokyo Olympic Games, including swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang, gymnast Le Thanh Tung and archers Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu.
As many as 23 Vietnamese athletes competed at the previous Olympic Games in Brazil, in which marksman Hoang Xuan Vinh brought home one gold and one silver./.