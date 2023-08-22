Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – Vietnamese athletes are aiming for four gold medals at the first Asian Cup of Shuttlecock that opened in Hong Kong (China) from August 22 - 26 with the participation of nearly 260 coaches and athletes.

The event held by Asian Shuttlecock Federation offers seven sets of medals in seven contents - Men’s Team, Women’s Team, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Men’s Single, Women’s Single, and Mixed Doubles – in two categories of Asian Shuttlecock Championships and Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championships (age 12 to 21).

The Vietnamese athletes will compete in all contents, striving to win gold medals in four events - men's team, women's team, men's single, and women's single. Vietnam also expects to enter the final rounds in the other contents./.







