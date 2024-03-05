Vietnamese and Lao representatives at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation between Vietnam Farmers' Union and the LFNC Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VNFU) led by the organisation's chairman Luong Quoc Doan paid a courtesy visit to Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune in Vientiane on March 5.

At the meeting, Doan said the delegation’s visit to Laos aims to exchange information, share experiences in mass mobilisation work, and determine cooperation mechanisms between the association and the Lao front.

They also discussed the establishment of the Lao Farmers' Association.

For his part, Sinlavong highly appreciated the role of the VNFU in the growth of Vietnam’s agriculture during the past time. He said that the delegation's visit offers opportunities for Laos to learn from Vietnam's experiences in developing the VNFU.

The same day, the Vietnamese delegation held talks with a delegation from the LFNC Central Committee led by its Vice President Khamlay Sipaseuth.

During the talks, the two sides agreed to continue promoting communications work for farmers of the two countries to understand the strategic importance and meaning of the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.

They will join in protecting and nurturing the good traditional relationship between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to continue promoting their cooperation and friendship and support each other in activities of the farmers' union in particular and the development of agriculture, farmers, and rural areas in general.

At the end of the talks, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding for bilateral cooperation in the 2025 – 2030 period./.