At the donation ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien has praised the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese (BAOOV) for its donation of 21 solidarity houses to support poor families in Dien Bien and other northwestern provinces.

During a donation ceremony in Hanoi on February 29, a symbolic plaque representing the houses valued at 1.05 billion VND (43,700 USD) was presented to President Chien.

Speaking at the event, Chien said toward the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu victory (May 7), the Presidium of the VFF Central Committee has appealed for support in the construction of solidarity houses for the poor in those localities. So far, up to 5,000 houses of this kind have been completed.

Building on this success, he said the VFF Central Committee will work closely with relevant agencies to upgrade temporary and dilapidated housing nationwide, adding that this endeavor requires collective efforts of organisations, individuals and philanthropists nationwide.

He also expressed his hope for continued partnership with BAOOV, stating his wish that it will continue accompanying movements and campaigns launched by the VFF to support more families in difficult circumstances, thus contributing to local socio-economic development.

Peter Hong, member of the VFF Central Committee and BAOOV President, reported on the recent BAOOV congress, saying that 43 members from 40 countries, who were described as exemplary OVs known for their significant contributions to the homeland, had been elected to the new executive board./.