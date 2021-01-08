Society Localities tighten supervision of people arriving from abroad Hanoi’s localities must tighten supervision of people arriving from abroad and fix loopholes in regulations at quarantine facilities, in a bid to prevent community transmissions of COVID-19 at all costs, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung has said.

Society 101st birthday of Hoa Hao founder marked in An Giang The Central Executive Board of the Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha held a ceremony in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on January 7 to mark the 101st birthday of the founder of Hoa Hao Buddhism, Huynh Phu So.

Society Mass mobilisation head pays pre-Tet visit to Lam Dong A delegation led by Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, paid a visit to children, policy beneficiary families, and poor and disadvantaged ethnic minority people in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on January 7, on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet).