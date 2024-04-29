On the occasion of the Vietnam Festival in Osaka, the Vietnamese community in Kansai holds a ceremony to offer incense to commemorate the Hung Kings, the legendary founders of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnamese General Consulate in Osaka in collaboration with authorities of Japanese prefectures and Vietnamese associations and organisations in Kansai region has held the second Vietnam Festival in Osaka, Japan.



At the two-day event, there were culinary booths introducing traditional Vietnamese dishes. In addition, Vietnamese businesses took this occasion to promote their products and services to Japanese, contributing to promoting trade and investment between the two countries.



A delegation from Hoi An city in central Quang Ngai province, attended the event with art programmes, traditional handicraft products and provided festival goers with information about the city’s tourism and services.



Speaking at the festival's opening ceremony on April 27, Vietnamese General Consul in Osaka Ngo Trinh Ha said he believes that the festival will bring the Vietnamese culture as well as the image of a dynamic Vietnam with tourist attractions closer to Japan.



Hailing the General Consulate’s efforts to launch the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said that it helps popularise the Vietnamese cultural values among the international community, and deepen mutual understanding and strengthen the bilateral relations.



He thanked leaders of localities in Kansai for accompanying and supporting the Vietnamese community to better integrate into the host nation.



The festival also received letters of congratulations from Governor of Osaka prefecture Yoshimura Hirofumi, and Governor of Nara prefecture Yamashita Makoto, and Mayor of Osaka city Yokoyama Hideyuki.



On the occasion, the Vietnamese community in Kansai held a ceremony to offer incense to commemorate the Hung Kings, the legendary founders of Vietnam./.