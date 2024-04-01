Business Shrimp exports to major markets bounce back Having identified its weakness in 2023, entering the first quarter of 2024, Vietnam's shrimp industry has undergone a clear change, reflected through increases in exports to major markets.

Business Vietnam waiting for major technology projects Vietnam is waiting for major high-tech and future technology projects registered in 2024, as many foreign big names in this field have expressed their interest in the domestic market.

Business Gold price increases 8% in Q1 The price of SJC gold bars rose to nearly 81 million VND (3,266 USD) per tael (one tael is equivalent to 1.33 ounces) in the last trading session of the first quarter (March 30), up 8% from the outset of the quarter.