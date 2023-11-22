Culture - Sports Creative space wowing visitors at Gia Lam Train Station Within the framework of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023, taking place from November 17-26, the capital’s residents and visitors had the opportunity to experience unique installations and hand-crafted products on display at Gia Lam Train Station.

Culture - Sports Progenitor of Vietnamese traditional medicine honoured by UNESCO Progenitor of Vietnamese traditional medicine Hai Thuong Lan Ong Le Huu Trac has been honoured as an eminent personality by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Videos Hue culture takes centre stage at Hanoi’s Temple of Literature The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre has cooperated with the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities and Education at the Temple of Literature (Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam) in Hanoi to host the “Heritage Convergence” programme, which aims to showcase the essential values of cultural heritage. This event also forms part of activities celebrating Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).