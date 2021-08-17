The first one, titled ‘Memento Mori: Water’, is the second part of the Memento Mori trilogy directed by Marcus Manh Cuong Vu.



The series is based on true stories compiled in a book telling the experience of cancer patients.



Another Vietnamese project is ‘If wood could cry, it would cry blood’, which is the debut work by young director Nguyen Phan Linh Dan.



She has taken part in the making of various music videos and advertisements.



The 24th Asian Project Market is scheduled to take place virtually on October 12-14 as part of the 2021 Busan International Film Festival.



The APM is a co-production platform in Asia that offers emerging filmmakers the opportunity to meet international leading film professionals./.

VNA