Vietnam firms join international pharmacy-health expo in India
A Vietnamese business delegation is taking part in the International Exhibition for Pharma and Healthcare, which began in New Delhi, India, on September 21.
Vietnamese and Indian businesses at the fair (Photo: VNA)
The delegation comprises representatives of the Vietnam Association of Functional Foods, the International Investment Promotion Alliance - Invest Global, and ten pharmaceutical enterprises. Their participation has been facilitated by the Vietnamese Trade Office in India.
The fair, among the biggest of its kind in India, lasts until September 23. It is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors, including more than 700 international buyers.
More than 400 Indian and foreign enterprises are displaying their products, services, technologies, machinery and equipment in the field.
Seminars and B2B meetings are also scheduled to take place as part of the expo to help sides involved exchange information, share experience, and seek partnerships./.