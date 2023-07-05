Vietnam fisheries technology exhibition in full swing
The first-ever Vietnam Fisheries Technology Exhibition (FISTECH 2023) opened in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh on July 5, featuring around 100 booths from nearly 100 domestic and international firms and organisations.
Introduced at the three-day fair are various aquaculture and seafood processing products, including feed, medicine, additives, machinery, and equipment.
On the sidelines, there is a seminar on Vietnam’s fisheries technology, where leading domestic and foreign experts are sharing information, updating knowledge, and presenting the latest technologies in aquaculture.
The seminar is set to cover such topics as the application of advanced technologies for efficient commercial shrimp farming, and sustainable marine aquaculture development in Quang Ninh and other provinces in the Red River Delta, among others.
The event is expected to attract around 8,000 visitors, including scientists, managers, businesses, farmers, and students from across the northern region./.