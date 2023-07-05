Business Webinar on contract negotiation, signing with Indian partners The Vietnam Trade Office in India held a webinar on July 5 to discuss several notes during the negotiation, signing and implementation of contracts with Indian partners, with about 150 business representatives interested in the Indian market taking part.

Business Vietnam, Belgium to boost green finance cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc has expressed wish to learn from Belgium’s experience in green finance as Vietnam's green bond market is now in the early stage of developing a legal framework and launching pilot projects.

Business Auto stocks expect good prospects on supportive policies Despite poor results in the first quarter of 2023, auto stocks are still expected to perform well on supportive policies, including interest rate cuts and a 50% reduction in automobile registration fees.

Business Positive signs in FDI inflows in H1 Despite a 4.3% reduction in the volume of foreign investment inflows into Vietnam in the first half of the year, experts said there are positive signs when looking into the structure of the investment.